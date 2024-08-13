Deep Dive: Why New York Leads The Nation In People Leaving

New York State continues to lead the nation in people moving out of the state. We've learned why.

One of my closest friends told me yesterday that he, his wife and his newborn child are leaving the Hudson Valley for Florida.

Shocking Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Quickly Fleeing Florida

His reason, child-care and being close to his mom. My friend isn't alone in moving to the Sunshine State.

New York State had more residents relocate to Florida than compared to any other state. 90,000 New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022.

However, many New Yorkers who moved to Florida are now fleeing the Sunshine State. CLICK HERE to learn why.

6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

Hudson Valley Post recently reported on the six top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.

Over 7 Million New York Residents Plan To Leave The Empire State

A recent Marist New York State Poll determined that 37 percent of New Yorkers plan the leave the Empire State within the next five years.

This means around 7.4 million New Yorkers plan to leave the state.

Below are the top reasons:

New York Leads Nation In Declining Population

In the past year over 100,000 thousand New Yorkers left the state. New York led the nation in declining population, according to the Times Union.

Over the last three years, over 630,000 residents left New York.

The Times Union also looked into reasons why New Yorkers are fleeing the state. The website's top reasons include:

Better cost of living

Affordable Housing

Lower Taxes

Better Weather

Less Shoveling

Anyone moving back to the Empire State might want to avoid these hometowns that were named the "worst" places in New York to live.

