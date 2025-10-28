New York Bats Are Dying: Experts Blame New Yorkers

The New York State DEC is telling New Yorkers that bats are their friends, not foes.

The DEC is releasing details about bats because this is "Bat Week" in the Hudson Valley.

New York DEC Urges Residents to Give Bats Some Space During Bat Week

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

However, the DEC warns, bats need their space this time of year.

“During Bat Week, DEC is highlighting the important role bats play in our environment and natural ecosystem and that we all should do what we can to help protect New York's at-risk bat populations while they’re hibernating in caves and mines,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New Yorkers are told to stay out of caves and mines this fall and winter. Disturbing bats while they hibernate can do serious damage, especially to endangered and threatened species.

Bats Help New Yorkers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bats might get a bad rap, but the truth is they’re pest control machines. All nine bat species in New York eat insects, devouring mosquitoes, limiting crop pests, and even helping fight invasive bugs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Fall is the time when bats build up fat reserves to survive hibernation and mating at the same time. A single bat can eat its body weight in insects nightly during this period.

Disturbing them forces bats to burn those vital fat stores, which can mean death before spring.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

How To Help Bats

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Want to help bats without risking their lives? Here’s how:

Time tree removal wisely: Keep major cuts to winter months to avoid disturbing maternity colonies.

Plant a pollinator garden: More insects mean more food for bats.

Install a bat box: Give bats a safe summer roost away from predators and human traffic.

Call a certified wildlife operator: If bats take up residence in your home, let the pros handle it safely.

Keep Reading:

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BATS

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BATS Gallery Credit: MEGAN TULEY

Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof

Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof A video went viral featuring hundreds of bats living under someone's roof. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection says that if you discover an infestation of bats of this magnitude in your home, you'll likely have to call in the professionals. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal