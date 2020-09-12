DEC Proposes Future Holiday Deer Hunt

The DEC has announced a proposal to hopefully extend the deer hunting opportunities in the southern zone in the future.

By expanding the deer hunting in the southern zone, it would create additional bowhunting and muzzleloader hunting opportunities from December 26 through January 1, 2021, and would only apply to New Yorkers in the southern zone.

The proposal is in regards to only the southern zone, as the deer in the northern zone may already be moving to more wintery areas by late December. If deer are already settled in for the winter, hunting seasons could result in Localized overharvest.

This proposal for an additional hunting session will not impact when snowmobile trails may be open, which usually opens when big game hunting season ends.

More details regarding the proposal are published in the latest New York State Register. The DEC is encouraging the public to comment on the proposed regulations through November 8, 2020.

Comments may be submitted by writing to Jeremy Hurst, NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4754.