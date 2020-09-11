Snooki Hilariously Claps Back At 27 Hudson Valley Trolls

Snooki spent Thursday night destroying haters on the WPDH Facebook page.

This week we reported on the surprise announcement that Snooki from Jersey Shore was opening up a boutique in Dutchess County. While most people were happy to hear about a new business opening up, others took the opportunity to take aim at the reality star.

Jersey Shore was filmed over 10 years ago, way before Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi got married and became a mother of three. But still, her image as the "Princess of Poughkeepsie" has made her an easy target for insults.

While many of Snooki's televised antics were way over the top by any standard, I think we can all agree that we're very lucky there wasn't a camera crew following us around when we were young and dumb and on vacation with friends. But don't feel too bad for Snooki. It turns out that your insults only make her more powerful.

After seeing our story on Facebook, Snooki dropped a comment letting everyone know how excited she is to bring her business back home to the Hudson Valley.

Facebook

While most celebrities would just leave it at that, Snooki decided to spend the rest of the evening taking on some of her most vocal online haters. The former reality star gloriously picked through all of the nasty comments, leaving a personalized response for each.

Snooki's comebacks aren't only entertaining, they're a master class in how to handle online trolls. Sit back, enjoy some of our favorites and take some notes for the next time an internet troll decides to target you.