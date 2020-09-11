Distillery with Historic Mob Ties Opens in the Hudson Valley

A historic distillery will be opening its doors for business in the Hudson Valley on the original grounds of a mob-ran bootlegging operation.

Bootlegging was huge during the Prohibition era and even happened in the Hudson Valley. While bootlegging hasn't been around for a long time, the land that a mob-ran bootlegging operating was on still has the distillery foundations right here in the Hudson Valley. Now, Dutch's Spirits will be opening a distillery and tasting room on the same historic site. According to their Facebook, Dutch's Spirits will be on Harvest Homestead Farm in Pine Plains, which is where the original bootlegging distillery was.

The site used to be owned by another person, but has been closed for roughly five years. Now, the operation is run by owner and President Brendan McAlpine and his team and will be reopening on Saturday, September 12, 2020. According to McAlpine, Dutch's Spirits will be open for the fall season Saturdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Not only will they have Dutch's Spirits, which of course is liquor, but they will also have New York State beer, wine, and cocktails. Embers Wood-Fired Food Truck will also be there every weekend serving pizza, pretzels, and more. Sadly, right now, they do not offer distillery tours or tours of the bootlegging bunkers. But, they plan to do both in spring 2021. There are also plans to open a farm to table restaurant in the spring. There will be a grand opening ceremony at Dutch's Spirits on Saturday, September 12 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out the exclusive look below of the new tasting room and learn the history behind Dutch's Spirits too.