Hudson Valley 1st Responder and Military Roll Call

As we started the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show on September 11th, 2020, both Jess and I thought about how we could help folks get through the anniversary of one of the worst days in American history. 9/11/2001 over 3,000 people lost their lives and today we remember them, we also remember how we all came together as ONE country immediately after the attacks.

In remembrance of those lost, we wanted to honor first responders and members of the military today, by giving them shout outs all morning long. We will do all we can to shout everyone out that is called or texted in through the Wolf mobile. God Bless The United States of America!

Here are some of the names that we've gotten so far, and yes we will update the names we get all day long so if you would like to shout a local volunteer fire firefighter or department, police officer, whoever, text us NOW!!

Greg & Gregory Dedrick of the Milton Fire Department

Michael Hill a paramedic with Northern Dutchess Paramedics and EmStar

Claryville Volunteer Fire Department celebrating 65 years this year

Sgt. Kyle Conner United States Marines. Kyle was 6 when 911 happened

Jen texted us, "Donnie former US Marine, now NYS Trooper is my hero."

Megan texted us that, "Shout out to my dad who is now retired almost 20 years from the NYPD"

Thank you to all Fire departments and ems agencies especially Milan

Mike and Rob from the Rombout Fire Company

Franks and everyone at the Espous Fire Department.

Dillon a LT in US Army

Chuck from the Goshen Fire Department

Tess sending a shoutout to my nephew Deputy Sheriff Christopher Bolduc with the Sullivan County Sheriffs Department ... God bless and protect all the first responders everywhere

Dave sent us, "I would like to shout out Shawn M Farrell II he passed away in Afghanistan but he is still a hero I would like to shout out."

Kayla texted us, "Hi I wanna shout out my dad Gary Lewis who has been a first responder at Arlington Fire District for over 20 years!"

Thank you to everyone on our list so far!!