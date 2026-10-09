FBI: 3 New York Men Charged In 2023 Hudson Valley Murder Case

A federal investigation into a 2023 fatal shooting in the Hudson Valley has finally led to charges.

Federal and local law enforcement in New York just announced charges against three men tied to a deadly shooting back in March 2023 in Rockland County

Federal Charges For 2023 Fatal Shooting In Rockland County, New York

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The FBI alleges that in March of 2023, 29-year-old Jaquey Wilkes and 35-year-old Tyrone Stewart robbed Eric Quinones at gunpoint to take narcotics and a firearm. Both are from Nyack, New York.

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They are accused of shooting and killing Quinones in the parking lot of the Manors Apartments in Pomona during a drug deal.

Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash grayscale photography ofperson holding gun

A third man, Leroy Simpson, 33, from Pomona, allegedly set up the drug deal that led to the robbery and murder.

“Today’s charges underscore the FBI’s resolve to hold violent offenders who terrorize our communities accountable for their actions,” Assistant FBI Director James C. Barnacle, Jr. said.

Charges

Wilkes and Stewart were charged with murder, armed robbery, firearm offenses, and narcotics conspiracy.

They face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to life in prison.

Simpson was charged with narcotics conspiracy, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

“This indictment is the result of an intensive investigation and the unwavering commitment of our detectives and law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family,” Town of Haverstraw Chief of Police John Gould Jr. said.

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