Indoor Dining Will Be Allowed in NYC at 25% Capacity

New York City will soon be allowed to have indoor dining again.

CNBC reports that Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that indoor dining will be able to resume in New York City. Capacity, however, will be capped at 25%. This is able to start on Wednesday, September 30.

According to CNBC, restaurants will be required to take customers' temperatures before they enter. Masks must be worn by all staff and customers when they are not seated. Social distancing must also be maintained with tables six feet apart. Restaurants must also close at midnight and bar seats will not be allowed. Cuomo said that nearly 10,000 establishments will need to be inspected to make sure they are in compliance with New York State's COVID-19 regulations.

This is good news for New York City restaurant owners as they have been unable to seat customers indoors since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indoor dining was part of phase 3 of reopening for every region in New York except for New York City. New York City entered phase three of reopening in July.

Gov. Cuomo recently announced that malls would be allowed to open in NYC with capacity safety restrictions. Cuomo also announced that if indoor dining goes well at 25% with no significant rise in infection rate, that capacity limits could be increased to 50%. CNBC reports that Cuomo will make a decision by November 1.