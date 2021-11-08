Death of Hudson Valley Teen Inspires New Car Rule in New York
The tragic death of a Hudson Valley teen is leading to a mandatory change for many vehicles in New York.
On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed a bill that prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a functioning airbag.
"Every New Yorker deserves to be safe on the road and behind the wheel," Governor Hochul said. "It's crucial that drivers have the protection of an airbag in case tragedy strikes, which is why this new legislation is so important. I'm honored to sign this bill into law in memory of Anthony Amoros and grateful to his family for their advocacy to honor his memory."
This bill is entitled the "Anthony Amoros' Law" after a young man from Rockland who died in a car crash in a car that, unbeknownst to him, was sold to him without airbags.
In 2013, 18-year-old Anthony Amoros from Haverstraw lost his life in a car accident when the airbags failed to deploy. Anthony did not know the airbags were previously removed before he purchased his car.
There was no requirement that a used vehicle sold by a dealer would need to have a working airbag. This left drivers vulnerable, as they could be operating a vehicle without one of the most critical safety devices, and potentially without even knowing, officials say.
By requiring all used vehicles to contain a functioning airbag, car buyers will have the assurance that their vehicle is safe to drive.
The Anthony Amoros Law” passed the Senate in 2019.
Under this legislation, certificates given to vehicle buyers must certify that the vehicle is equipped with an airbag, as well as a readiness indicator light that indicates the airbag is functioning.
The Anthony Amoros Law requires disclosure of the status of a vehicle’s airbag at auctions, helping ensure that no one else loses their life to an egregious seller’s negligence, according to State Senator James Skoufis.
Skoufis believes this law will save "countless lives," adding:
With the 'Anthony Amoros Law' now on the books, countless lives will be saved on the road. I am deeply grateful to Rockland County's Amoros Family for their unwavering commitment to ensuring that drivers all over this state are protected behind the wheel. I also want to thank my colleague, Assemblymember Zebrowski, for his ongoing resolve to get this legislation across the finish line, and to Governor Hochul for protecting New York's drivers.
Assemblymember Ken Zebrowski said:
This law makes New York safer for motorists and honors a remarkable young Rocklander. When a car is supposed to have an airbag, and that airbag is missing or unworkable, tragedy awaits. You can't sell a car without seatbelts, and now you can't sell an equipped car without an airbag. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this lifesaving measure and to the Amoros family for their collaboration and inspiring advocacy.
