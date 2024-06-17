Deadly & Violent 30 Minutes In Hudson Valley, Suspect At Large

One person was stabbed and at least two people were shot within 30 minutes of each other. Police need help finding the person or people responsible.

Police from the City of Newburgh need help as they investigate two violent incidents that left one dead and others injured.

Stabbing In the City Of Newburgh, New York

On Saturday, June 8 around 11:30 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department was dispatched to 32 South Miller Street for a stabbing.

Police found the victim, a 30-year-old from the City of Newburgh, "bleeding heavily from a wound to his upper back."

The unnamed victim was taken to was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital and is said to be in "stable condition."

Police confirmed the "suspect remains unknown at this time."

Fatal Shooting In Newburgh, Orange County

About 30 minutes later, on Sunday, June 9 at midnight, the City of Newburgh Police Department was dispatched to 90 Courtney Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation of multiple shots fired.

Police found a deceased victim with a gunshot wound in the area of 7 Monument Street.

A second victim was found at Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Authorities didn't release the names, ages, or hometowns of the victims

Suspect Or Suspects At Large

As is the case with the stabbing, the shooting suspect "remains unknown." It's unclear if the two incidents are related, but police would like help solving both cases.

"The City of Newburgh Detective Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain confidential," the City of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

