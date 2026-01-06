New York Reports Surge Of Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus
A deadly drug-resistant fungus that has greatly impacted New York in the past is back with a vengeance.
This "superbug fungus" is spreading fast across the U.S., and global experts warn its getting worse
Deadly ‘Superbug Fungus’ Spreading in U.S. Hospitals, Experts Warn of Global Threat
Candida auris, or C. auris, is spreading fast through U.S. hospitals. Scientists say it’s only getting worse worldwide.
C. auris is often called a “superbug fungus” because it resists treatment and can survive on human skin and hospital equipment, allowing it to jump from patient to patient with frightening ease.
Last year, the CDC reported around 7,000 U.S. cases across dozens of states, including New York.
In fact, more cases were reported in New York State last year than in any other state. The CDC calls this disease an "urgent threat."
Can Kill Up To 50 Percent Of Those Infected
Critically ill patients, especially people on ventilators or with weakened immune systems, are at great risk of bad infections or death.
Death rates are around 60 percent once a critically ill patient is infected, officials say.
Experts warn that the fungus is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, and symptoms like fever and chills can easily be mistaken for other infections, delaying treatment.
