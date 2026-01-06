New York Reports Surge Of Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus

New York Reports Surge Of Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus

Canva

A deadly drug-resistant fungus that has greatly impacted New York in the past is back with a vengeance.

This "superbug fungus" is spreading fast across the U.S., and global experts warn its getting worse

Deadly ‘Superbug Fungus’ Spreading in U.S. Hospitals, Experts Warn of Global Threat

CDC
loading...

Candida auris, or C. auris, is spreading fast through U.S. hospitals. Scientists say it’s only getting worse worldwide.

C. auris is often called a “superbug fungus” because it resists treatment and can survive on human skin and hospital equipment, allowing it to jump from patient to patient with frightening ease.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Last year, the CDC reported around 7,000 U.S. cases across dozens of states, including New York.

CDC
loading...

In fact, more cases were reported in New York State last year than in any other state. The CDC calls this disease an "urgent threat."

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Can Kill Up To 50 Percent Of Those Infected

NYSDOH
loading...

Critically ill patients, especially people on ventilators or with weakened immune systems, are at great risk of bad infections or death.

Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

Death rates are around 60 percent once a critically ill patient is infected, officials say.

Experts warn that the fungus is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, and symptoms like fever and chills can easily be mistaken for other infections, delaying treatment.

Keep Reading:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Consumer Reports: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving
Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post