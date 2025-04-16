Deadly Disease Spreading Fast In New York, Cases Up 1,500%

An increase in Measles isn't the only thing Americans have to be worried about. Cases of another highly infectious, potentially fatal disease, are up 1,500%.

Like measles, cases of whooping cough are skyrocketing as well.

Cases Of Whooping Cough Are Skyrocketing

Canva Canva loading...

Cases of Whooping Cough have risen, get this, 1,500 percent since 2021.

"Whooping cough is a serious lung infection caused by bacteria. It is also very contagious and causes coughing fits. Whooping cough is most serious for babies with very small airways. It can lead to death," the New York State Department of Health states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

So far in 2025, there are over 7,000 cases, which doubles what we saw during the first three-plus months of 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

In 2024, cases of whooping cough surged to levels not seen in 10 years.

Deaths Also Skyrocketing

Deaths related to the infection have already hit 10 in 2025. In previous years, two to four people died annually from the virus, according to ProPublica Analysis.

Babies under a year old have the greatest risk of developing whooping cough and having severe complications.

ProPublica Analysis warns cases are likely to increase.

Why Cases Are Increasing

Canva Canva loading...

Experts believe a decrease in children being vaccinated is to blame for the increase, with fewer children receiving the standard vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic

"Doctors, researchers and public health experts warn that outbreaks of preventable diseases could get much worse with falling vaccination rates and the Trump administration slashing spending on the country’s public health infrastructure," ProPublica Analysis stated.

Health officials say this is placing a higher risk than ever for young children of getting potentially deadly diseases.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. Maybe it's time to get the hand sanitizer out. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy

Keep Reading:

Top 8 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Leaving State