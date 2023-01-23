Days of Snow May Cause ‘Treacherous’ Travel In Hudson Valley

Snow is in the forecast for a few days this week across the Hudson Valley, which may cause "treacherous" travel, closings and delays.

Parts of the Hudson Valley are waking up Monday morning to rain or snow, with more snow expected later this week.

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley metrologist Ben Noll believes most of the Hudson Valley will see 1 to 3 inches of snow on Monday.

Rain should change to "accumulating snow in the Hudson Valley" on Monday between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. across the region from west to east.

"By late morning, roads will probably be slushy or snow-covered. 1-3 inches are expected in total, but will come over a relatively short time period, contributing to the impact," Noll wrote on Facebook Mondy morning. "Improvement is expected in the early-to-mid afternoon, from west-to-east, as snow rates ease."

Some schools across the region are closed or delayed on Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest and closing and delays across the Hudson Valley.

robertiez robertiez loading...

Travel could become treacherous during the mid & late-morning as heavy, wet snow causes snow-covered & slick roads.

Hudson Valley Weather believes there will be a period of moderate to heavy snow is likely this Monday morning between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bigger Snowstorm Possible For Hudson Valley On Wednesday

ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ»ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ°ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ´ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¼ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¬ ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂºÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¿ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂµÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ² Thinkstock loading...

Noll is also tracking what could be a bigger snowstorm for Wednesday morning into the evening.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Snow, possibly heavy, changing to rain at night When? Most likely starting in the late morning Wednesday How much? A plowable accumulation of several inches before the changeover to rain," Noll wrote.

Noll believes school closings and early dismissals are likely for Wednesday with roads being "snow-covered" and "slippery" across the Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon.

"A plowable snowfall in the #HudsonValley starting late Wednesday morning looks like it will bring closings & early dismissals," Noll wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Did You Know? You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State

Snowfall Predictions For Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Columbia, Greene Counties

Comstock Comstock loading...

Below are snow total predictions for counties in the region on Wednesday by the Weather Channel:

Hudson Valley Snow Predictions For 1/25/23

The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 6 inches of snow and sleet for parts of the Hudson Valley on Wednesday.

Hudson Valley Weather is currently calling for light snow Wednesday morning and a wintry mix Wednesday evening.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.