Daring Rescue In Upstate New York Caught On Camera, HV Man Saved

A Hudson Valley man is lucky to be alive after a fall in Upstate New York. We have amazing images of this daring rescue.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. The weekly report highlights recent t Statewide Forest Ranger Actions.

Ice Climber Rescued In Town Of Hunter, Greene County, New York

The top story in this week's report was the dramatic rescue of a 35-year-old man from the Hudson Valley. The unnamed man fell while ice climbing.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provided Hudson Valley Post with dramatic images of this daring rescue.

New Paltz, New York Man Rescued After Falling While Ice Climbing In Upstate New York

"Rangers packaged the subject in a harness so Ranger Cowart could hoist them into the helicopter. At 4:30 p.m., the NYSP helicopter arrived at the landing zone where the subject was transferred to Hunter Ambulance," the DEC stated in a press release.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Hunter, Greene County New York

According to the DEC, the New Paltz man was climbing alone without ropes. He also was climbing without a cell phone.

To avoid this happening to you the DEC "encourages climbing in a group," so a member of the group can get help in the event of an accident.

