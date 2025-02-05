Dangerous Upstate New York Man Sets Hudson Valley Revenge Fire
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for setting a revenge fire on the home of a New York State trooper's father.
Tyler Williams, 26, was sentenced in Orange County Court after pleading guilty to arson in the second degree.
Fire Set In Warwick, New York After Receiving Ticket By New York State Police
Williams was pulled over in Middletown by a New York State Trooper and issued traffic tickets back in December 0f 2023. Officials say Williams used "various search websites" to try and learn the Trooper's address after he was issued those tickets.
Early the next morning, Williams set a fire at the home of the Trooper’s father in Warwick.
"After the execution of over twenty judicially-authorized search warrants, largely focused on digital forensics, as well as numerous subpoenas, Tyler Williams was arrested and charged for having set the fire. The investigation revealed that in the hours after being issued the traffic tickets by the Trooper and before setting the fire, the defendant utilized various search websites in an effort to learn the address of the Trooper," the Orange County DA's Office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
Three of the trooper's relatives were inside the house at the time but weren't hurt.
Arrested After 5-Month Investigation
Williams was arrested and charged with arson in the second degree following a five-month investigation.
"Today’s arrest of Tyler Williams should send a clear message that law enforcement will stop at nothing to hold dangerous criminals who endanger the lives of others accountable for their actions," New York State Police Troop F Commander, Major Michael W. Sumnick stated at the time of the arrest.
Sentenced To 20 Years Behind Bars
On Monday, officials confirmed Williams was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he confessed to intentionally starting the fire at the house when he knew or should have known that people were in the home.
“The conduct of this defendant is almost inconceivable,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “The two-decade long sentence imposed is warranted by this offender’s senseless and unjustified act of violence.
