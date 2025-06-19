Dangerous Tornado Window Predicted For Parts Of New York

Tornadoes are possible in New York today, and now we know the most dangerous hours. Don’t get caught off guard. See the exact timing officials are warning about.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to be aware of the chance of extreme weather on Thursday.

Extreme Weather Expected To Impact Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

Earlier this week, WPDH reported on the chances of thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and even some tornadoes in the Hudson Valley on Thursday.

As always, forecasts can change. On Sunday, the weather forecast said Wednesday would be a great pool day. Spoiler alert (joke because it's in the past), Wednesday was not a pool day as it rained across the region on and off throughout the day.

However, the threat of severe weather today, Thursday, remains.

Thunderstorms, Tornadoes Possible Today

NWS NWS loading...

As I type this, the sun is shining and friends are telling me about their plans for the pool. Depending on your work hours, you can probably enjoy the pool today, but mostly sunny skies will lead to increasing clouds and some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

"There is a likely risk of severe weather today. Wind, tornadoes and hail are possible, but wind is the greatest threat. Stay aware and be prepared," The Weather Channel writes about the upcoming weather.

"Enhanced Risk" of Severe Thunderstorms Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties

NWS NWS loading...

As I write this, the New York State Office of Emergency Management just sent out an alert about the "enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms" for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties until early Friday.

"There is high confidence that several of the storms occurring will have damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes. Flooding, high winds that blow objects around, downed trees, and power outages will be possible. Up to half an inch of rain is possible in the affected counties," officials state.

Timing Of Possible Tornadoes

A dangerous tornado in tornado alley deepspacedave loading...

Hudson Valley Weather agrees. They say today's humidity comes from an unstable air mass.

"This is likely to kick off scattered strong to severe showers & T-Storms in the Hudson Valley. These storm cells could become very potent," Hudson Valley Weather states.

As The Weather Channel predicts, Hudson Valley Weather says the biggest threat is "damaging wind gusts" and an "isolated tornado" can't be ruled out.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the period of concern for a tornado is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the "peak period likely" between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

