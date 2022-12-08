DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company.

On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years.

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Stole From Fishkill, New York Business, DA

Suzanne Whitman, 55, of Poughkeepsie, New York is accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the Fishkill Auto Body Shop in Fishkill, New York.

“The success of any business, large or small, depends on the integrity of those who are given the responsibility for financial oversight. The evidence, in this case, will show that the defendant breached that trust and nearly ruined the company by repeatedly writing checks from the company’s bank account and cashing them to fund her personal expenses, and disguised the thefts as legitimate payments to vendors," Grady said.

Dutchess County Woman Facing 1,330-count Indictment

Whitman was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging her with one count of grand larceny in the second degree, 627 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree and 702 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

Whitman has a prior felony conviction, officials say. Because of her prior felony conviction if convicted she faces a prison sentence of five to 15 years.

"The Court was legally prohibited from setting bail on this case and the defendant was released under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department," the Dutchess County District Attorney's office stated in a press release.

