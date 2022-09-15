DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed

Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon."

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown.

Walden, New York Man Indicted After Fatal Crash

On August 4, 2021, New York State Police at Middletown investigated a motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill between exits 118 and 119.

Following an investigation, police allege 24-year-old Anthony Jones of Walden, New York is responsible for the fatal crash.

The case was recently presented to an Orange County Grand Jury resulting in a fourteen-count indictment charging Jones with several counts of manslaughter, assault, and criminally negligent homicide, felonies, as well as a misdemeanor assault charge.

3 From Middletown, New York Killed In Orange County, New York Crash

The collision resulted in the deaths of 36-year-old Maria Abrigo Morocho, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan,30, and 48-year-old Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde. All three are from Middletown, New York.

The trio was traveling with four others in a 2004 Ford Sienna minivan.

Four other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were hospitalized, police say. Police did not release the names of the injured or their current conditions. Another passenger in the van was also injured, although not as seriously.

Alleged Cause Of Fatal Crash Revealed

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler provided more information about the crash and indictment.

“An automobile easily transforms into a deadly weapon when it is used recklessly,” Hoovler said. “Deaths and serious injuries caused by ‘road rage’ incidents are as tragic as they are preventable, and justice demands that those who engage in reckless behavior face consequences for their actions. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

It is alleged that Jones got angry at the driver of a van that was carrying eight people. Officials say Jones purposely collided with the van.

"An investigation conducted by the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office determined that the collision was the result of reckless and negligent actions by Jones and that he was responsible for causing the collision," the Orange County District Attorney’s Office states in a press release.

Jones complained at the scene of the crash of some pain. He was transported to a local hospital and released.

He was arraigned in Orange County Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, a $50,000 partially secured bond, or $100,000 bond.

