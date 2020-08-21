Cuomo: NYC Restaurants Could Shutdown Again

Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that New York City restaurants could be shut down again if COVID-19 begins to spike.

CNBC reports that Governor Cuomo has warned that New York City restaurants may have to shut down again in the fall. This comes as local officials are struggling to enforce COVID-19 rules and regulations. New York State has revoked multiple bars and restaurants' liquor licenses as they have been found in violation of state mandates. Nearly 150 bars have lost their liquor license in New York.

Governor Cuomo said, "We have a much, a much bigger problem in New York City today than any of the surrounding suburbs with a lack of compliance."

New York City has completed all phases of New York State's reopening process but has been barred from things that other regions in phase four have been able to do, according to CNBC. This includes restaurants being open for indoor dining. New York City is currently only allowed to have outdoor dining at restaurants.

In New York State, the infection rate for COVID-19 has remained steadily low. Over the past 12 consecutive days, the total of positive tests for COVID-19 has been below 1%, according to CNBC.