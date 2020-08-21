Who says you can't enjoy a vacation during a global pandemic?

It's unfortunate, but traveling far is not an option for the summer of 2020 thanks to the Coronavirus. Vacation plans have been canceled left and right and of course, there are those travel bans that make it nearly impossible to leave New York State without having to quarantine for 2 weeks.

There are ways around it. And no, I'm not saying break quarantine rules. I'm saying why not enjoy a staycation right here in the Hudson Valley?

I took some time off last week and was able to explore and do things around town that I've always wanted to do. I went kayaking at A Day Away Kayaks in Kingston, explored Rhinebeck and their outdoor dining experience at Terrapin and I wandered through the Catskills by pedal bike at Rail Explorers USA.

Rail Explorers: The Catskills takes you through the trails in Phoenicia for a 2.5-hour exploration of the mountains by pedal-powered vehicles. You get awesome views, a little bit of a workout and you may even run into some wildlife.

True story: a bear and her 3 cubs paused our rail exploration as we waited for them to clear the path ahead of us on the ride back. Luckily, our guides were well prepared and kept the crowd calm.

If you would like more information on booking a tour with Rail Explorers: The Catskills you can visit their website. They have a bunch of events coming up including a Beer & Pretzel tour with "beers from Woodstock Brewing and fresh-baked pretzels from Phoenicia’s Brios Restaurant."

Take a look at some pictures I snapped along the way below.