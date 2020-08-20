11 Best Places To Live In Orange County According To Niche

Orange County is a great place to live and work for Hudson Valley residents. Niche has evaluated data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census, FBI, and other sources to determine the best places to live in the area.

According to Orange Tourism, there are actually eight counties in the country named Orange but New York was the first. It was named after William III of Orange who would go on to be king of England in the late 1600s.

Here's a look at the top 11 towns and hamlets in Orange County taking into consideration, cost of living, schools, crime, employment and other factors. For the complete list or more information on their methodology, link up with Niche HERE.

Cornwall-on-Hudson Highland Falls Woodbury Fort Montgomery Washingtonville Beaver Dam Lake Firthcliffe Harriman Orange Lake Walton Park Maybrook

DID YOU KNOW: Dr. Thomas Young was born in Orange County and was one of the main organizers of the Boston Tea Party in 1773, a precursor to the Revolutionary War.