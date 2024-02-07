New York Nanny Assaults Hudson Valley Baby, Causes Massive Issues

A mother found her 3-month-old having seizures in his crib, turning blue and unresponsive. A nanny was later arrested.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County, New York nanny was sentenced to prison for the reckless assault of an infant.

White Plains Nanny Sentenced To Jail For Reckless Assault Of Baby In Her Care

Canva Canva loading...

Nija Woodbury, 23, of White Plains was sentenced to six months in prison and five years of probation for the reckless assault of a 3-month-old baby that was in her care while employed as a nanny.

The 3-month-old suffered seizures and head trauma. Woodbury admitted to bouncing and shaking the baby in an unsafe manner.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Canva Canva loading...

“The defendant endangered the life of a defenseless baby and also traumatized a family who had entrusted her with the care of their child. This sentence ensures some measure of accountability for her reckless actions," DA Roach said.

Aggressively Shook Baby In Mount Pleasant, New York Home

At approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, Woodbury aggressively shook and bounced the 3-month-old without supporting his head at a Mount Pleasant home because the baby wouldn't stop crying.

Canva Canva loading...

After she put the baby back into his crib, the child's mother noticed him in a strange position on the baby monitor.

The mother later found him having seizures in his crib, turning blue and unresponsive.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Woodbury was at the home at the time but said nothing about what she did to the baby, officials say.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he continued to seize and vomit. CT scans revealed bilateral subdural hematomas and bilateral retinal hemorrhages—indicators of a shaken baby.

The baby was treated for abusive head trauma for a week in the pediatric intensive care unit. An update on the baby's condition wasn't released.

Statement From Mother

Canva Canva loading...

“Before this event, I never thought that someone was capable of doing this...I used to always believe that people are innately good and that I can trust my intuition–I now no longer feel that way. I have dealt with the overwhelming guilt about allowing Nija in my home and being responsible for introducing her to what I hold most dear, my precious baby. It will never feel like there is justice for what she has done and put our family through," the mother said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

More Victims Possible

This past summer, Woodbury pleaded guilty to reckless assault of a child, a felony.

Canva Canva loading...

"Anyone who may have information about other possible victims can contact the DA’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (914) 995-3000. Language assistance is available," the Westchester County DA's office stated in a press release.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.