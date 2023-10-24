Fatal Accident With Tractor-Trailer Closed New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway was closed for hours during rush hour following a fatal accident with a tractor-trailer.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal accident that shut down the New York State Thruway.

On Monday, October 23rd, just before 7 a.m., the NYS Thruway Authority warned drivers of closures on I-87 in Orange County.

"ALERT-HUDSON VALLEY: all lanes are blocked on I-87 southbound between exit 16 and exit 15a due to a crash. Motorists should expect delays and may wish to use alternate routes," NYS Thruway Authority warned on Facebook.

At 11 a.m., officials announced the closures remained in place.

"All southbound lanes remain closed. Southbound traffic continues to be diverted around the scene through the commercial vehicle inspection area while accident reconstruction is being completed," NYS Thruway Authority said in an update.

All lanes reopened around noon.

New York State Police provided more information about the closures Monday afternoon.

Fatal Accident In Harriman, Orange County, New York

New York State Police responded to a serious injury crash on I-87 southbound, at mile marker 45.1, just south of exit 16 (Harriman/Rt 17) on Monday around 6:15 a.m.

"A preliminary investigation has determined the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle which was stopped on the right shoulder and re-entered the roadway into the path of the tractor-trailer," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The driver of the vehicle was confirmed deceased on the scene. Information about the dead driver hasn't been released.

Troopers say more information will be released soon.

"More information will be released as it becomes available," troopers added.

