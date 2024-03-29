Did You Know? Bridge Over New York State Thruway Collapsed, 10 Dead
This week's Baltimore tragedy is prompting bridge concerns in New York State.
Especially as people remember when an Upstate New York bridge collapsed, killing many.
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., a container ship crashed into a heavily traveled Baltimore bridge causing a major collapse.
At least six people are presumed dead.
This tragedy is bringing back memories of a bridge collapse on the New York State Thruway
New York State Bridge Over Schoharie Creek Collapses, 10 Killed
Nearly 40 years ago, a bridge carrying the New York State Thruway over the Schoharie Creek collapsed.
It happened back on April 5, 1987. Five vehicles fell into the water and 10 people were killed, according to WNYT NewsChannel 13.
New York Engineers Worried About Bridges In New York
Could this happen again in New York? Some experts are concerned.
New York Bridges Are "Well Protected"
New York City Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi who oversees infrastructure, says city bridges are well protected from accidental impacts.
