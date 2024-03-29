Did You Know? Bridge Over New York State Thruway Collapsed, 10 Dead

This week's Baltimore tragedy is prompting bridge concerns in New York State.

Especially as people remember when an Upstate New York bridge collapsed, killing many.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., a container ship crashed into a heavily traveled Baltimore bridge causing a major collapse.

At least six people are presumed dead.

This tragedy is bringing back memories of a bridge collapse on the New York State Thruway

New York State Bridge Over Schoharie Creek Collapses, 10 Killed

WNYT NewsChannel 13/YouTube WNYT NewsChannel 13/YouTube loading...

Nearly 40 years ago, a bridge carrying the New York State Thruway over the Schoharie Creek collapsed.

It happened back on April 5, 1987. Five vehicles fell into the water and 10 people were killed, according to WNYT NewsChannel 13.

New York Engineers Worried About Bridges In New York

Could this happen again in New York? Some experts are concerned.

New York Bridges Are "Well Protected"

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo loading...

New York City Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi who oversees infrastructure, says city bridges are well protected from accidental impacts.

