Officials Worried About Bridges Across New York After Collapse
Last week's Baltimore tragedy continues to cause some bridge concerns in New York State.
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
Last Tuesday, a container ship crashed into a heavily traveled Baltimore bridge causing a major collapse. At least six people are presumed dead.
New York Engineers Worried About Bridges In New York
Some New York engineers are worried this could happen to some bridges in New York State.
Did You Know? Bridge Over New York State Thruway Collapsed
Nearly 40 years ago, a bridge on the New York State Thruway in Upstate New York collapsed.
Five cars fell into the water killing 10 people.
Cuomo Bridge Is Built Like Baltimore Bridge
According to officials from Westchester County, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is the area bridge most similar to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer does point out that what happened in Baltimore was a very unique set of circumstances.
Latimer recently signed a bill to repair the Glen Island Harbor Bridge in New Rochelle.
New York Bridges Are "Well Protected"
New York City Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi who oversees infrastructure, says city bridges are well protected from accidental impacts.
