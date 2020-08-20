300 Pizza Hut Locations to Close: Will the Hudson Valley be Affected?

Nearly 300 Pizza Hut locations are set to close following a franchisee bankruptcy.

CNN reports that up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurant locations will permanently close. This comes after one of Pizza Hut's largest franchisees, NPC International, has filed for bankruptcy. NPC International filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. On Monday, August 17, 2020, NPC International announced with Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum! Brands, that NPC international will close about a quarter of it's Pizza Hut locations.

CNN reports that it is unclear what Pizza Hut locations will be closing. It is also unclear exactly when restaurants will close. The locations that have been chosen have been underperforming. There are multiple Pizza Hut locations in the Hudson Valley including Middletown, Newburgh, and a Pizza Hut Express in Montgomery. So it is possible that a Hudson Valley location could close. If it happens, Pizza Hut has committed to helping employees find jobs at nearby Pizza Hut locations.