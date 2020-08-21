You Can Stay in a Hobbit House Right in Dutchess County

Live out your J. R. R. Tolkien fantasies by spending the night in this Hobbit house in the Hudson Valley.

There are all kinds of fantasy books and movies that I'm sure you would love to spend a night in. Places like the castle at Hogwarts from Harry Potter or spend some time in Dorn from Game of Thrones are just some that come to mind. If those fantasy series aren't your thing, maybe Tolkein is? If so, I have the perfect spot for you to spend the night.

There is actually a Hobbit-inspired house right here in the Hudson Valley. The Hobbit House is located in Pawling of Dutchess County. It actually goes by the name of Hobbit House of Pawling. It's literally home in the side of a hill. According to Airbnb, the Hobbit House has 2 bedrooms that each have king beds, two bathrooms, and a queen-sized pull-out couch in the living room. It features an electric fireplace, perennial gardens, three different patios, a babbling brook, a hot tub, and an outdoor fire pit. Take a look below of the Hobbit House of Pawling: