New Recall on Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Injury

The company Active Brands has issues a voluntary recall for specific bike helmets due to the potential of accidental injury.

The following helmets are the ones that are included in the recall:

Active Brand AS Sweet Protection-branded Ripper Jr.

Ripper MIPS Jr.

Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets

All of the above helmets involved in the recall have a production stickers of 2019 for the year inside the helmet and between the number 9 and 12 for the production month.

cpsc.gov recall

They helmets were sold in the following matte colors: black, white, blue, gray, green, pink and purple. The helmets were sold during the months of February 2020 and June 2020, with an average price between $50 and $90.

cpsc.gov recall

If you currently own one of the recalled helmets, you should cease using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or refund.

For more information, or to ask questions you can reach out to the Active Brands company at 800-364-4385 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. If you prefer, you can also email at orders.na@activebrands.com.

