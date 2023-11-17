Raisins Sold In New York State May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

New York State residents are "urged" to not eat these raisins.

The FDA reported a recall of raisins.

Raisins Recalled In New York State

FDA FDA loading...

USA Hookah, of Paterson, New Jersey is recalling 400 gm packages of Eltahan Golden Raisins, because it may contain undeclared sulfites.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA reports.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

canva canva loading...

Recalled Raisins Sold In New York State

The recalled raisins were distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to consumers through retail stores, officials say.

The recalled Eltahan Golden Raisins are packaged in a 400-gram, clear plastic package, with UPC 2337660022.

The product is labeled with a production date of January 2023 and a best-by date of January 20, 2026.

These labels can be found on the bottom right side of the front label.

Canva Canva loading...

Reason For Recall

A sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture during a routine check found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites

A follow-up investigation found the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production Has Stopped

"Production and distribution of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected," the FDA said in its recall notice.

Customers Urged To Return For A Full Refund

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone who recently purchased Eltahan Golden Raisins is "urged" to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.