Massive New York Car Recall: Engine May Stop While Driving

Honda and Acura recalled a large number of vehicles because the engine my stop while driving among other issues.

Honda and Acura announced the recall of nearly 250,000 vehicles.

Honda And Acura Recalls 250,000 Vehicles. Reason For Recall

Vehicles Included In Recall

Acura TLX

Model Year: 2015- 2020

Acura MDX

Model Year: 2016- 2020

Honda Pilot

Model Year: 2016

Honda Pilot

Model Year: 2018-2019

Honda Odyssey

Model Year: 2018-2019

Honda Ridgeline

Model Year: 2017

Honda Ridgeline

Model Year: 2019

In total, 248,999 vehicles are being recalled.

Owners of the recalled vehicles should receive a recall notice in early 2024.

You can also check the NHTSA recalls site to see if your car is included.

