‘Tainted Dietary Supplement’ Made In New York May Cause Erection

Health officials issued a warning regarding a dietary supplement that's made in New York that may cause an erection.

The FDA has announced a new recall involving a New York State company.

Meta Herbal Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall

Meta Herbal from E. Hampton, New York is voluntarily recalling 500 blister packs of Magnum XXL 9800 2000 mg per capsule, to the consumer level.

"The products have been found to be tainted with Sildenafil. Sildenafil is an ingredient known as a Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor (PDE-5) found in FDA-approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction," the FDA states.

Magnum XXL 9800 is marketed as a dietary supplement, according to the FDA. All packs of Magnum XXL 9800 are affected by this recall.

Pills Recalled Due to Presence of Undeclared Sildenafil

"Products containing sildenafil cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. Magnum XXL 9800 capsules is an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established and, therefore, subject to recall," the FDA adds.

The FDA issued the following "Risk Statement" regarding the pills.

Consumption of products with undeclared sildenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk.

The recalled "tainted product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement." It's packaged in a pack of just one pill with a UPC 6 45759 99300 7 exp 1/2025.

Sold Through Amazon

As of this writing, Meta Herbal hasn't received any reports of illness.

The recalled products were sold online through Amazon.

The company is notifying its customers via Amazon and is arranging for refunds.

