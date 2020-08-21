10 Places to Adopt Pet’s Here in the Hudson Valley

Have you been thinking about adding a four-legged furry family member to your household? There are several benefits to selecting a rescue pet, whether it is a kitten or puppy and even more advantages to selecting a pet that has "a few years on them."

With the changes in business hours and New York State regulations, you will need to call each center before hand, double check their operating hours, find out what their Covid procedures are and remember to be patient.

The facilities have restrictions on them that they have not had in the past.

Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that have cats and dogs available for rescue. Start by visiting their website. Look at the available animals, but keep in mind that even though an animal is listed as available on the website, that particular one might already be in the adoption process. Don't worry, they agency will have additional animals that will suit you and your family or they can keep an eye out for what you are looking for.

Do you have a positive pet rescue story (and photos) that you would like to share with us?