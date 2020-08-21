HV Comic Con Postponed Until 2021

Weeks after New York City Comic Con announced they were going virtual it looks like we have to say goodbye to the Hudson Valley Comic Con until next year.

The sad news of cancelled events just keep piling up for the Hudson Valley. Comic book, fantasy and sci-fi fans will have to hang up the spandex and wait another year until we'll be able to get our geek on again.

According to a post on Facebook, The Hudson Valley Comic Con apologetically announced that they have decided to postpone the large event until 2021 as there is no date in sight that would allow large events to take start taking place once again. Any badge purchases already made for the event will be honored at the con next year.

This news may not surprise con goers as the New York City Comic Con recently announced that they were not having a physical event and that they were moving virtual this year.