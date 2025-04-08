Could Upstate New York Become the Next Big Cruise Destination?

Could Upstate New York Become the Next Big Cruise Destination?

Top New York leaders hope to create a new cruise terminal in Upstate New York.

This is huge news for anyone who loves going on a cruise. In my opinion, a cruise vacation is the best vacation.

People love cruises for their ease of travel, the ability to visit multiple destinations without unpacking, and the variety of onboard amenities and activities.

I've been on around 20 cruises. With the food, beautiful destinations, comedy shows, broadway-style shows, music, drinks, games, and people, I feel a cruise vacation is so many vacations rolled into one.

Cruising out of New York or New Jersey is an added convenience cause you don't need to fly to get on the ship.

One thing I should note is because you're having so much fun, cruises are exhausting! Getting off the ship knowing you don't have a long travel day at the airport is an incredible feeling.

That's why I'm excited that Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced New York State is moving forward with plans to bring Great Lakes cruises to Buffalo.

Buffalo’s Waterfront Could Welcome Cruises

The state issued a "Request for Proposals" to design, develop and create a new cruise terminal to support Great Lakes cruise operations at Slip 2 on the Outer Harbor.

“Adding Buffalo as a terminal on a Great Lakes cruise itinerary is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Buffalo and Western New York,” Governor Hochul said. New York State is committed to providing the facilities needed to accommodate the cruise operations and ensure smooth sailing ahead.”

Thanks to "expressed interest by cruise companies," Hochul's office believes the Buffalo cruise port could open up as early as 2027.

“Buffalo is well-positioned as a destination in the growing industry, allowing the city and region to benefit from the increased visitors and resulting positive economic impact," Hochul added.

Officials say the proposals should "reimagine" the current site for cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel.

Site improvements will include upgrades to seawall shoring; site remediation; improved public access; landscaping, drainage, lighting, and a small parking lot.

