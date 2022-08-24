Cops Hiding in Plain Sight to Ticket Over 25,000 New York Drivers

Over 25,000 tickets were issued across New York State in the past week.

On Monday, New York State Police released details about this year's "Speed Week" detail. More tickets were issued per day in 2022 compared to 2021.

New York State Police Issue Over 25,000 Tickets During ‘Speed Week’ Crackdown

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

On Monday, New York State Police today announced that Troopers issued 25,199 total traffic tickets during last week's special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign.

“Speed Week,” was held from Monday, August 15, 2022, to Sunday, August 21, 2022. The enforcement targets speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law. Officials say unsafe speed led to 353 deadly crashes last year, an 11 percent jump from 2020.

2022 "Speed Week Results in New York

During the 2022 "Speed Week," troopers issued 14,008 tickets for speeding, 531 for distracted driving, 476 for Move Over law violations and arrested 214 people for drunk and impaired driving, across New York State. State Police also responded to 206 personal injury crashes, including five fatal crashes, police say.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

"As part of this enforcement detail, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Troopers watched for impaired and distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers who violated the Move Over law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road," New York State Police stated.

More Tickets Issued In New York Per Day in 2022 Than 2021

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In 2021, State Police issued 32,922 total tickets, including 18,358 for speeding. However last year's "Speed Week” ran for 9 days opposed to 7 days this year. In 2022 631 tickets were issued per day, surpassing 518 daily tickets issued in 2021 during "Speed Week."

Cops in New York Hiding in Plain Sight to Ticket Drivers

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

New York State Police confirmed officers in concerned vehicles, troopers who were hiding in plain sight, were used to catch drivers.

"The State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on hand held devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police added in a press release

2022 Speed Week Results in Hudson Valley, Captial Region, New York City, Long Island, New York

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Upper Hudson Valley: 2,920 Total Tickets

Lower Hudson Valley: 3,550 Total Tickets (Most in New York State)

Capital Region: 2,205 Total Tickets

New York State Thruway: 3,425 Total Tickets

Long Island: 1,879 Total Tickets

New York City: 1,246 Total Tickets

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now