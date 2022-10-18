Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley

After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley.

Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023.

Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground This Spring

Officials for Continental Commons in Fishkill say an official groundbreaking ceremony will be held this spring and will be open to the public.

"The colonial village embraces and honors the historic nature of its surroundings," Continental Commons states on Facebook.

The complex is expected to feature a hotel, shopping complex, restaurants and a museum that's designed to look like a Revolutionary War-era colonial village.

Continental Commons will be located at 480 Route 9 in Fishkill, New York. In 2015, developers submitted plans to the Town of Fishkill to develop a wooded lot located near Speedway on Route 9, not far from Maya Café and the Dutchess Mall area.

Dutchess County Project Faces Many Hurdles

The project has faced many hurdles including a request for water and sewage lines in 2020. Other concerns stated the complex would have an impact on historical land linked to the American Revolution.

Critics of the project state:

The wooded lot is located at the very center of a Revolutionary War site known as the Fishkill Supply Depot that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in January 1974. Archeological studies conducted over the past decades have shown that the wooded lot contains building foundations, countless artifacts, and various other ruins associated with the Continental Army’s occupation at Fishkill. Due to its wartime supply and logistical mission, the site’s archeological features are unique among the already preserved Revolutionary War sites.

About 320 Revolutionary War soldiers lie in unmarked graves at the site in Fishkill, according to the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot.

"Commercial development will destroy unique ruins, dishonor the memory of the heroes who served (and are buried) at the site, and permanently scar the historic landscape of Fishkill," the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot state.

New York State Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Project

Recently, the New York State Supreme Court ordered the Town of Fishkill to approve connecting water and sewer lines for the Continental Commons project at Route 9 and Interstate 84.

A judge stated that the Town of Fishkill Board’s vote utilized “tortured reasoning” and as being supported by “no proof at all," according to Continental Commons.

"After a NYS Supreme Court Judge ordered the town to approve Continental Common’s applications for water and sewer services, the Town Board complied with the judge’s decision, in a vote," Continental Commons stated.

Continental Commons officials say they completed an almost five-year environmental review of the site with archaeologists, engineers and planners from New York State, Dutchess County and Town of Fishkill.

"As part of the review, which began in 2015, they analyzed more than a dozen archeological studies and historical documentation on the property. The Town of Fishkill Planning Board approved the site plan, and the environmental review found that no adverse environmental or historical impacts would occur as a result of this project. In fact, the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) applauded the historic architectural design created by MAG Design," Continental Commons states.

Officials say their plan also includes additional measures to insure no potential archeological information would be lost, in such an unlikely event.

