Construction Worker Killed In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating a construction work accident that killed a construction worker in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, around 11:10 a.m. officers from the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a request for an emergency medical Services call at 2278 Goshen Turnpike in Middletown. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased victim.

A preliminary investigation disclosed that the victim, a construction worker, was killed when a when wooden truss struck the victim in the head, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

"Town of Wallkill Detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)," Town of Wallkill Police Department Lieutenant Robert McLymore said in a press release.

Police have yet to release the age, name or gender of the worker.

