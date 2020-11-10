Multiple lane closures are planned for I-84 in the Hudson Valley. Including one that will close all lanes for one hour.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced that all lanes are expected to close along eastbound and westbound Interstate 84, between Exit 44 (Route 52) and Exit 46B (Route 9) in the town of Fishkill, on Friday, Nov. 13, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Drivers should anticipate delays and utilize the posted detour of Route 9 and Route 52, the DOT advises.

The planned closure is to accommodate utility wire removal and installation, weather permitting, officials say. The alternate weather date will be Tuesday, November 17.

On Monday, the DOT also told drivers to expect left lane closures this week along Interstate 84 in the towns of Fishkill and East Fishkill for roadway repairs.

Lane closures will take place at the following times and locations, weather permitting:

On Tuesday, November 10, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., eastbound between Exit 44 (Route 52) and Exit 46 (Route 9) in the Town of Fishkill.

On Thursday, November 12, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., westbound in the area of Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Town of East Fishkill.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly, officials say.

"Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones," Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license,' the DOT states.