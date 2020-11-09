COVID-19 Exposure at 2 Hudson Valley Supermarkets, Tractor Store

Officials confirmed possible COVID-19 exposures at two Hudson Valley supermarkets and a tractor store.

The Putnam County Department of Health announced you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if you worked at or visited ShopRite at 184 Route 52 in Carmel on Saturday, October 31 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

"A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the supermarket during this time," the Putnam County Department of Health wrote. "Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns."

The Putnam County Department of Health added ShopRite is following CDC cleaning protocols and is helping to keep the community safe by informing their customers about the potential exposure.

A member of the public who tested positive for COVID-19 was also at Acme Markets in Brewster last Monday, officials say.

Anyone who visited or worked at the supermarket on Monday, Nov. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus, officials say.

"Beyond these doors is a business that cares. Acme Markets follows CDC cleaning protocols and is helping to keep our community safe by informing their customers that a visitor here may have exposed others during the specified time," the Putnam County Department of Health wrote.

A member of the public who tested positive for COVID-19 was inside the Tractor Supply Company on Route 311 in Patterson. Anyone who was in the store from Monday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 7 may have been exposed to the virus, officials say.