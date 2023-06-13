Coffee Sold At Popular New York Grocery Store May Contain Glass
New York State residents are told to not consume some coffee sold at many stores across the state.
Trader Joe's confirmed coffee sold at the popular grocery store may contain glass.
Trader Joe's Coffee Sold In New York State May Contain Glass
Trader Joe's was alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee that products with expiration dates of 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 "may contain glass."
As of this writing, no injuries have been reported. Trader Joe's confirms employees have removed all potentially affected products from store shelves.
What To Do If You Purchased Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew
Store officials say you should throw out the potentially affected products or return them for a full refund.
"If you purchased or received donations of any Instant Cold Brew Coffee with the aforementioned date codes, please do not use them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's stated in a release. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."
Trader Joe's has over 20 locations in New York State, according to the company's website, including in:
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Colonie
Commack
Garden City
Halfmoon
Hartsdale
Hewlett
Ithaca
Lake Grove
Larchmont
Merrick
New York City
Oceanside
Plainview
Queens
Rochester
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Yorktown
"Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email," Trader Joe's stated.