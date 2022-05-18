Cinco De Mayo Party Leads To Wild Fight in Ellenville, 5 Arrested

Police made five arrests after they say 75 people were involved in a wild fight during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at a cafe in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the Ellenville Police Department responded to Gaby's Cafe on Canal Street following reports of a large fight outside the popular cafe.

Arriving officers found 50 to 75 people outside the eatery on Canal Street, police say. Many were "actively involved in several different altercations," according to the Ellenville Police Department.

Police Respond to Huge Fight on Cinco De Mayo in Ulster County, NY

While officers were trying to get the large crowd under control, another fight took place which resulted in officers using an OC spray to "regain control and compliance" of the situation, police say. After a few more minutes, officers were able to regain control of the crowd and began scattering the large group of people.

At least three people were injured, police say. Two of the three were stabbed. One was stabbed in the thumb the other in the face, according to the Ellenville Police Department.

Cinco de Mayo Event at Gaby's Cafe on Canal Street in Ellenville Leads To Fight

Gaby's Cafe is a Mexican eatery that opened up in Ellenville in 2008. It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Facebook.

"Established in late 2008, Gaby's Cafe offers only the finest assortments of cuisines, ranging from fresh-made guacamole to juicy steaks and burgers," Gaby's Cafe states on Facebook.

On Facebook, Gaby's advertised its Cinco de Mayo celebration as having live mariachi SONIDO BAYANEY, Banda Los de la Skywalker, and a mechanical bull. A trio drink special was also offered which came with a margarita, tequila shot, and canned beer for $20.

This Cinco de Mayo, live it up at Gaby’s Café with our trio drink

special. A Classic House Margarita, shot of House... Posted by Gaby's Cafe on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Five men, all in their 30s from Ulster County, were arrested and charged with riot in the second degree.

"Per New York State bail reform, all five were issued appearance tickets to appear in Village Court on Tuesday, May 24," the Ellenville Police Department stated in a press release.

All five were also issued No Trespass Orders which prohibits them from entering the premises of Gaby's Cafe.

Police are also looking for two more people to arrest. The Ellenville Police Department did not provide more information about those two.

At Least 3 Injured, 2 Stabbed

The person who was stabbed in the face was taken to Ellenville Hospital where he received many stitches to his face. He's scheduled to have surgery on Monday at Garnett Regional Hospital in Middletown for a possible broken jaw, police say.

Another victim is undergoing treatment for a loose tooth by an orthodontist. The third injured person refused medical attention, officials say.

The people injured in the fight have declined to press charges, police say.

