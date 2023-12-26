UPDATE: Change Campaign Activated As A Result of Christmas Night Accident

Information began circulating via local social media groups Tuesday afternoon sharing the link for a CHANGE.ORG campaign as a result of the horrible accident that took place late Monday evening, Christmas night.

Robert Davis, who started the campaign, shared the information below from an officer who was among the first on the scene of the accident:

Shortly after leaving my family’s Christmas celebration last night, I came upon the worst accident I’ve ever encountered at the intersection of Route 52 and County Hwy 17. A fully occupied SUV and a sedan collided at operating speed. The SUV rolled, and the entire family inside became entrapped with serious injuries. The sole occupant of the other vehicle also sustained significant injury. The 20 year police veteran went on to share that a number of witnesses assisted in getting two young children from one of the vehicles before first responders were on scene, 'once Fire and PD arrived, it took over an hour to cut the remaining occupants out, with Fire, Police and EMS from all over the County working feverishly.' Visit the CHANGE.ORG campaign and learn more about proposed solutions to increase the safety of this intersection that is said to be responsible for a number of accidents/incidents.

Original Story: Christmas Night Crash Shutters Orange County Highway, Several Injuries

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, a crash involving several vehicles resulted in seven people being transported to local hospitals, and a road closure that went into the early hours of Tuesday December 26th.

Christmas Night Crash in Town of Crawford

This morning, Orange County Police continue to investigate a crash that occurred late Christmas night that shut down a highway for several hours.

It was reported that the multi-vehicle accident took place in the area of Route 52 and County Route 17 in the town of Crawford just before 10:30pm on Monday, Christmas Day. Crawford is located in Orange County, NY, just east of Pine Bush.

Police indicate that just before 10:30pm, there was heavy fog in the area where the crash occurred, and that at least two vehicles were badly damaged as a result of the accident.

Route 52 in Crawford was closed until well after midnight following the incident.

Video footage, which shows a mangled car in what appears to be an embankment, and another vehicle resting on a hill, can be viewed below:

Town of Crawford Crash Hospitalizes Seven People Christmas Night

First responder firefighters on the scene of the incident Monday night reported that seven people were transported to local medical facilities including Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, as well as Saint Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Firefighters also report that one of the victims that required transport was a small child.

As of Tuesday morning, no updates have been provided as to the condition of those injured in the crash.

Coverage on this story is still developing, and updates will be provided when they become available.

