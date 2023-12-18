December ‘Nor’Easter’ in the Hudson Valley: The Aftermath

Flood warnings remain in effect for several areas after the storm that hit the area Sunday night into Monday brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley residents woke up Monday morning to flooded roadways, power outages, school closings and delays, and for many areas, continued rain through the early afternoon. Though temperatures were unseasonably warm nearing 60 early on Monday, by mid-afternoon they had dropped back into the low 40s.

Heavy Rainfall and 40mph + Winds Across the Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service reported that some areas of the Hudson Valley were hit with more than 4.5 inches of rain and wind speeds of up to 65 miles per hour during the storm. Further reports indicated that parts of Orange County received up to 4.69 inches of rain, and in Ulster County, Kingston recorded 4.5 inches.

In Poughkeepsie, wind gusts were the strongest around 6am at 33mph, with significant rainfall between 4 and 5am. Even heavier rain fell in Spring Valley between 2:30 and 4am, with wind gusts fluctuating between 20 and 48mph throughout the night, this according to localconditions.com.

Flooded Roadways Impact Hudson Valley Travel

Certain areas of the Hudson Valley that are typically more susceptible to flooding, like the flats in New Paltz among many other impacted areas, are still navigating the aftermath of this December nor'easter.

While Hudson Valley Drones captured the photo above, and additional photos below, several community members shared their own photos and videos of the local conditions. The below video was posted to the Highland (Town of Lloyd) community group, additional videos can be found here.

Flood Warnings Remain, Crews Continue To Work on Local Roadways

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Wappingers Creek, predicting that the creek will 'crest at 10.7 feel at 1am on Tuesday December 19th' Anything over 10 feet is said to be considered 'moderate flooding.'

In Orange County, County Executive Neuhaus and the Department of Emergency Services have advised residents that both the Wallkill and Neversink Rivers, as well as the Moodna Creek may crest overnight which could lead to 'localized flooding' on Tuesday morning.

In Ulster County, Mayor Noble issued a warning to residents caused by tidal flooding, which was expected to impact businesses and residential areas near the Hudson River and Rondout Creek around 5:45pm Monday evening when high tide hit the area. Mayor Noble advised that all waterfront streets would be closed to through traffic, and certain parking lots should be cleared of vehicles.

It was shared that the Fire Department and DPW 'have mobilized to provide sandbags to businesses and waterfront properties as needed. Flood barriers are being installed at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.'

NY State residents are encouraged to stay up to date with information by utilizing NY-ALERT which is the state's all-hazards alert and notification system for emergency situations such as this one.

