Powerful Rain & Winds Slam Hudson Valley Sunday Into Monday

When forecasters called for a Nor'Easter one week ahead of Christmas Eve, the Hudson Valley was somewhat surprised to find out that the storm would be bringing warm temperatures, wind and rain rather than snow.

The forecast for Sunday December 17th into Monday December 18th was classified as 'complicated,' though I'm not sure that the Hudson Valley was quite prepared for what a mess we'd wake up to Monday morning.

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Wakes Up To Road Closures, School Closings and Advisories

Several local school districts announced delays and/or closures due to downed trees, flooded roads or unsafe conditions on Hudson Valley roadways Monday morning. Several municipalities shared advisories that heavy rain had caused flooded roadways, advising motorists to use caution, allow extra travel time, and even avoid travel if at all possible.

A popular social media based Taconic State Parkway Commuter group has been flooded, quite literally, with announcements of closures and backups all morning.

Motorists reporting several closures in the lower Hudson Valley/upper Westchester area of the Taconic, Sprain, Saw Mill, Route 9A in Croton.

511ny.com 511ny.com loading...

511ny is providing up to the minute traffic and weather updates as well.

Get our free mobile app

Power Outages Reported Across Several Hudson Valley Areas

As of 8:40am, Central Hudson is reporting 115 active outages with a total of 4,886 customers affected on their interactive outage map. Power at my home in Wappingers went out around 4:30am with an expected return time of 10am, according to cenhud.com. Crews were on the roads early this morning working on returning service to my particular area, and Central Hudson customers can check the status of their particular area on the website or app.

cenhud.com cenhud.com loading...

Central Hudson advised that the strong winds had created outages, and that estimated restoration times will be posted on the map as soon as they are available.

We will also provide additional updates regarding travel and closures across the Hudson Valley as they become available.

Heavy rains and flooding severely impacted West Point earlier this year...

Flood Cleanup Continues at West Point Military Academy Heavy rains led to devastating floods across the Hudson Valley on July 9th, 2023. West Point Military Academy saw damages across the historic campus.

Remember when: