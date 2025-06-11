Child Vanishes In New York River — What Police Found Is Stunning

A 5-year-old vanished underwater in a New York river during a tubing trip — and what police discovered next led to multiple criminal charges.

On Saturday, around 2:45 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched by 911 for reports of a 5-year-old who went underwater along the Canisteo River.

Child Goes Underwater In Canisteo River

Police rushed to the scene in Steuben County, near County Route 119 in the town of Canisteo.

Arriving first responders searched the river for the child with no luck.

Eventually, he was found on a small island in the middle of the river along with several adults.

Due to the condition of the river, the island was not easily accessible, police say. First responders had to use rescue ropes to cross the river and provide medical aid safely.

A rescue boat was eventually used to move the child successfully and several adults from the island.

Child Went Tubing

Police say a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Hornell, New York, went tubing with a 5-year-old and a group on the river.

The 5-year-old fell into the water when the river's current pulled the group into a partially submerged tree.

The child was rescued by a kayak in a separate group. Police say the boy wasn't wearing a proper flotation device.

The 5-year-old was evaluated by EMS on scene, transported to St. James Hospital for further treatment, and later released.

2 Adults Arrested

Police didn't reveal the relationship between the child and the adults.

But the 32-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were both charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police also learned the man had an active "complete stay-away Order of Protection" prohibiting him from contacting the woman and child.

He was also charged with criminal contempt.

Police add that their investigation is ongoing.

