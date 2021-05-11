Child Steals Gun, Jewelry From Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

A child was arrested for allegedly stealing a Butler Derringer Pistol from a home in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks arrested an 11-year-old following a reported burglary from a local home in the town of Cairo.

On April 22, New York State Police responded to a residence in the town of Cairo for a report of missing jewelry and a Butler Derringer Pistol.

A New York State Police investigation revealed that the minor did go into the residence and steal jewelry and a Butler Derringer Pistol, according to New York State Police. Authorities did not say if the boy has any relation to the homeowners.

The child was issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket returnable to Greene County Probation. The child's name wasn't released because of his age.

