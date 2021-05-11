Child Steals Gun, Jewelry From Hudson Valley Home, Police Say
A child was arrested for allegedly stealing a Butler Derringer Pistol from a home in the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks arrested an 11-year-old following a reported burglary from a local home in the town of Cairo.
On April 22, New York State Police responded to a residence in the town of Cairo for a report of missing jewelry and a Butler Derringer Pistol.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
A New York State Police investigation revealed that the minor did go into the residence and steal jewelry and a Butler Derringer Pistol, according to New York State Police. Authorities did not say if the boy has any relation to the homeowners.
The child was issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket returnable to Greene County Probation. The child's name wasn't released because of his age.
Keep Reading: