Hudson Valley Authorities Reveal New Details In Deadly Bus Case

An investigation is still underway into what led up to a child being hit and killed by a bus in the Hudson Valley.

It happened Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Rockland County, New York

Kid Fatally Hit By School Bus In The Village of New Square, Rockland County

The unnamed 5-year-old was hit by a school bus on Ostilla Avenue in the Village of New Square. The child was later pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center.

Police say the child, who's from the Village of New Square, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash around noon.

Police say their investigation indicates that the child was "struck and run over by a school bus."

Cause Of Fatal Accident Unclear

Police are still trying to determine what happened in the moments before the fatal crash.

"Crash investigations of this nature are extensive and methodical. They involve coordination with partner agencies, interviews, scene measurements, data analysis, and vehicle inspections. This process requires time to comply with legal process and to ensure all facts are thoroughly and accurately determined," the Ramapo Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The bus driver remained on the scene and is working with the police.

"The Ramapo Police Department extends its condolences to the family and community during this extremely difficult time. We respectfully ask for patience as the investigation continues," police added.

