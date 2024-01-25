Chick-Fil-A Owes New Yorkers Money, Time Is Running Out To Claim
Chick-fil-A owes New York State residents some money, but time is running out to claim your share.
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A agreed in 2023 to a settlement in a class action lawsuit.
Chick-fil-A Settles $4.4 Million Class-Action Lawsuit
Chick-fil-A agreed to pay customers a combined $4.4 million. The federal lawsuit was filed in the state of Georgia earlier this month.
The lawsuit claimed Chick-fil-A, based in Atlanta, took advantage of many customers by offering low-cost delivery but actually increased the price of food.
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Chick-Fil-A advertised free, or low-cost, delivery fees but then "secretly" raised the prices of the food items for for delivery orders made on the company's website or app, according to the lawsuit.
Chick-Fil-A "Secretly" Raised Prices During COVID
The money owed to New Yorkers is part of the settlement in a class action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the COVID pandemic.
Some food items were increased by 25 to 30 percent, according to Insider.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
New York State Residents Eligible For Chick-fil-A Gift Card
Residents in New York could be eligible for a Chick-fil-A gift card or cash payout of $29.95.
The company is making $1.45 million in cash and $2.95 million in gift cards available as compensation for impacted customers. Only customers who bought food between Nov. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021 are potentially eligible.
How To Submit A Claim
If you think you are eligible CLICK HERE to submit your claim.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Customers have to submit a claim by February 15.
Despite the settlement, Chick-fil-A didn't admit guilt, officials note. Chick-fil-A also agreed to disclose on its website and app that menu prices "may be higher for delivery orders."
See The 5 New York Cities Named Best Places To Live In The Northeast
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff