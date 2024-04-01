Chick-fil-A Confirms Massive Change To Chicken Sold In New York

Chick-fil-A confirmed changes to how it prepares its chicken. New Yorkers are worried this may change the taste.

Chick-fil-A recently made headlines by announcing a recall for an item that's been around for over 40 years.

Discard Previously Ordered Polynesian Sauce From Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is advising customers to throw out any Polynesian dipping sauces that were taken home between February 14th to February 27th because of allergy concerns.

Those who keep unused Polynesian dipping sauces from Chick-fil-A might want to throw some of their stash away.

Chick-fil-A Owes New Yorkers Money, Time Is Running Out To Claim

The company also agreed to pay customers a combined $4.4 million.

The money owed to New Yorkers is part of the settlement in a class action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the COVID pandemic. Residents in New York could be eligible for a Chick-fil-A gift card or cash payout of $29.95.

Sadly, the time to submit a claim ran out in February.

Chick-fil-A Makes New Chicken "Commitment"

For many New York State residents, when they have a craving for fast food their favorite spot is Chick-fil-A. Especially if they are craving a chicken sandwich.

That's why some Hudson Valley Post readers are worried about a change the fast-food eatery is making to all of its chicken.

"Serving quality food has always been our priority, especially when it comes to our chicken," the company stated while confirming the change.

"NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick," Chik-Fil-A adds.

The press release didn't give a full reason for the change. It's unclear how the change will impact the taste.

Chick-Fil-A Not One Of America's Top 20 Favorite Food Chains

With how popular Chick-Fil-A is, I was shocked the eatery wasn't named in one of America's top 20 dining brands. However, Empire State residents are lucky enough to be home to all 12 of America's most popular food chains. Is your favorite on the list?

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

