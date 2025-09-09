Commuter Chaos Explained After Major Road Collapse In New York

A major Hudson Valley road suddenly collapsed, impacting nearly 50,000 drivers. New York officials have just confirmed what caused it.

The New York State DOT determined what caused parts of the Saw Mill River Parkway to collapse.

Saw Mill River Parkway Collapse Causing Major Traffic Headaches

A 12-inch drainage pipe on the Saw Mill River Parkway broke Sunday evening, creating a large sinkhole at Exit 13 in Hastings-on-Hudson.

"While our investigation is ongoing, it appears this situation resulted from the deterioration of a 12 (inch) drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The deterioration was exacerbated by this weekend’s heavy rainfall," the DOT stated.

Traffic was shut down in both directions until Monday morning, when the northbound lanes reopened.

Nearly 50,000 Daily Drivers On This Portion Of Saw Mill Parkway

Crews worked overnight Sunday into Monday morning to reopen the northbound lanes for the morning rush hour.

Nearly 50,000 cars drive the Saw Mill River Parkway at Farragut Avenue each day, officials say.

"NYSDOT crews will be on site until the job is complete and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work to reopen this vital commuter artery as quickly as possible," the DOT said Monday evening.

Southbound Lanes Reopen Tuesday morning

All southbound lanes from Exit 22 - I-287 (Greenburgh) to Exit 13 - Saw Mill River Parkway, Farragut Avenue, remained closed until Tuesday around 6 a.m.

WPDH's traffic reporter confirmed to us Tuesday morning that the southbound lanes reopened.

